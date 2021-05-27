Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for America’s Car-Mart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will earn $3.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s FY2022 earnings at $13.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CRMT stock opened at $174.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $77.60 and a 12-month high of $175.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 11.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 340,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 228,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,742,000 after acquiring an additional 28,182 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America's Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

