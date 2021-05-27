Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Cut by Truist Securiti

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for REX American Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for REX American Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded REX American Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.59. REX American Resources has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The energy company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $126.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 18.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in REX American Resources by 29.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in REX American Resources during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in REX American Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in REX American Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

