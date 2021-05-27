Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Sonic Automotive, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sonic Automotive in a report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SAH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of SAH opened at $48.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.57. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.39%.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,706,723.84. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,976,302.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $640,505.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,271 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,522.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926. 34.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

