Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Independence Realty Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, May 23rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 99.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,797,000 after buying an additional 1,764,240 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2,007.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,654,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,147,000 after buying an additional 1,575,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,883,000 after buying an additional 751,406 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,746,000 after buying an additional 535,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1,401.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 504,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,774,000 after buying an additional 470,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.