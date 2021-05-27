Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Decreased by Analyst

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cimarex Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.25.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XEC. Evercore ISI lowered Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.59. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $74.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.70%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

