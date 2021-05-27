QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $551.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will report sales of $551.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $548.99 million to $553.30 million. QIAGEN reported sales of $443.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QGEN. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,563,000 after buying an additional 4,556,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at $208,212,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in QIAGEN by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,763 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in QIAGEN in the 1st quarter valued at $48,690,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in QIAGEN by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,982,000 after purchasing an additional 966,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

QGEN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,599. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

