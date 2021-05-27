Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Quanta Services posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

Quanta Services stock opened at $94.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.03. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $101.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $63,881.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $277,984.95. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,384 shares of company stock worth $14,010,724. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

