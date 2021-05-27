Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,196 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,708,686 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

Nasdaq stock opened at $165.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.85. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.23 and a 52-week high of $166.79.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

