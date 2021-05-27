Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Posts Earnings Results

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Quantum stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.38. 7,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 2.22. Quantum has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QMCO. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Quantum in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Quantum in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $149,979.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 291,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

