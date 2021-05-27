QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $25.42 and last traded at $25.46. Approximately 47,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,175,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

Specifically, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $4,045,043.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,199,589 shares in the company, valued at $29,929,745.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 901,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,414,521.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 812,126 shares of company stock valued at $20,208,544.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QS. Cowen started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). On average, analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

