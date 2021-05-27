Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $1.43 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of VDC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.58. The stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,813. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.73. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $145.41 and a one year high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

