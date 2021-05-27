Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $1.89 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 110,493 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 60,898 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.96. 80,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,185. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $48.40 and a 1-year high of $70.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average of $64.95.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

