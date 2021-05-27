Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $11.76 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.5% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $80.56. 1,298,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,201,778. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average is $75.44. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $80.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

