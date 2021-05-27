Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $583,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $671,132,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after buying an additional 3,076,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after buying an additional 2,230,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after acquiring an additional 873,125 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 838,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.37. 47,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,122. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.23. The stock has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Compass Point lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.