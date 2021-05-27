Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $708,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.75. 4,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,650. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $58.28 and a 52 week high of $81.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.47.

