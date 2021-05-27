Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,567 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,296 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Best Buy by 49.6% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 6,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 112.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Best Buy by 106.7% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,212 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 26.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,124 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $282,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $485,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBY. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.26.

BBY stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.84. 250,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.23 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.75.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.