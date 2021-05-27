Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the April 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEB opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.