RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

RDCM stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. The company has a market cap of $139.61 million, a P/E ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 1.07. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. Analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDCM. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in RADCOM during the 1st quarter worth about $3,002,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in RADCOM during the 4th quarter worth about $2,041,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in RADCOM during the 4th quarter worth about $736,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in RADCOM by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in RADCOM by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 499,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 26,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

