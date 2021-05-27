Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 44,304 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,304 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $31,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,676. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.40. The stock has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $139.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.42%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

