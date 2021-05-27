Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 707,226 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,926,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 707,226 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.0% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $151,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 42.0% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

BAC traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $42.65. The company had a trading volume of 349,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,771,260. The company has a market cap of $365.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

