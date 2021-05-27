Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $42.36 Million Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,158 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $42,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KWEB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period.

KWEB traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $69.47. 23,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,065. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $104.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.58.

