Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 149,763 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 105.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 291,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 149,763 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $26,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 615,740 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,536,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 680.8% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 323,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,817,000 after buying an additional 281,864 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,513,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 448.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 242,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,901,000 after buying an additional 198,626 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of EWY stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $90.91. 45,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,697. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $52.37 and a 12 month high of $96.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day moving average of $87.86.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.