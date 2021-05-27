Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 7,655 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $47,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 13.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 131,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,908,000 after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in PayPal by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 232,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,554,000 after purchasing an additional 36,460 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in PayPal by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 695,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 102,464 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL stock traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $256.96. The company had a trading volume of 33,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,707,702. The company has a market capitalization of $301.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.02 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.64.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,069 shares of company stock worth $54,063,349 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

