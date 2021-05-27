Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

RAIN has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

RAIN stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. Rain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

In other news, Director Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $2,424,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 550,000 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,350,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,906,347 shares of company stock worth $31,992,177.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

