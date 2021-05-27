RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $41.86. The company has a market cap of $481.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of -0.02.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $48,167.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $44,931.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $197,278. 26.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 30,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

