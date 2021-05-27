RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) & Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Critical Survey

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) and Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

RAPT Therapeutics has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roche has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RAPT Therapeutics and Roche, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RAPT Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Roche 2 7 3 0 2.08

RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $41.25, indicating a potential upside of 114.29%. Given RAPT Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RAPT Therapeutics is more favorable than Roche.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Roche shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RAPT Therapeutics and Roche’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RAPT Therapeutics -1,055.86% -52.53% -45.60% Roche N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RAPT Therapeutics and Roche’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RAPT Therapeutics $5.04 million 95.52 -$52.89 million ($2.19) -8.79 Roche $64.54 billion 4.64 $15.25 billion $2.65 16.49

Roche has higher revenue and earnings than RAPT Therapeutics. RAPT Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Roche, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Roche beats RAPT Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193 to selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues. It is also pursuing a range of targets, including general control nonderepressible 2 and hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 that are in the discovery stage of development. The company was formerly known as FLX Bio, Inc. and changed its name to RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2019. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation. The company also offers in vitro diagnostics solutions for indications, such as cardiology, hematology, blood donor screening, coagulation, infectious disease, gynecology, oncology, and women's health. In addition, it supplies diagnostic instruments, reagents, consumables, and test kits for use in the diverse research market. Roche Holding AG has collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for COVID-19; a license and collaboration agreement with Shionogi & Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize Xofluza, as well as SemaThera Inc. to develop biologicals for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and other ischemic retinal diseases; and has collaboration with Affimed N.V to study AFM24 in combination with PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor in EGFR expressing solid tumors. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

