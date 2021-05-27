Raydium Price Hits $5.04 (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Raydium has a market cap of $249.01 million and approximately $17.23 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $5.04 or 0.00013228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raydium has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00067439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.25 or 0.00341997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00186142 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00036449 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.80 or 0.00894834 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,007 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

