Raymond James Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $165.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WMT. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.20.

NYSE WMT opened at $142.17 on Tuesday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $400.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total value of $1,843,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,361,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,033,065 shares of company stock valued at $981,490,965 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 29.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

