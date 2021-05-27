Raymond James Initiates Coverage on FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

