Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 109.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,198 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,877,000 after acquiring an additional 591,090 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Raymond James by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Raymond James by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,251,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Curtis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $1,180,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,396,525.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,582 in the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.27.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $133.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.12 and its 200-day moving average is $111.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $64.98 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.