Raymond James Raises New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target to $13.00

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jonestrading restated a hold rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.46.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.92.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 18.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

