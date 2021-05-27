Raymond James Weighs in on Conifex Timber Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) – Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Conifex Timber in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.85 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

CFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of CFF opened at C$2.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.76 million and a PE ratio of 19.51. Conifex Timber has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.85.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$49.80 million for the quarter.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

