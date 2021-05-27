RChain Price Reaches $0.41 on Exchanges (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. One RChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RChain has a market capitalization of $199.71 million and approximately $365,938.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RChain has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00081656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00020078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.46 or 0.00965853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,705.18 or 0.09633949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00093089 BTC.

RChain Coin Profile

RChain is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Buying and Selling RChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.