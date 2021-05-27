Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.85.

Several brokerages recently commented on RC. Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

RC opened at $14.86 on Thursday. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.35%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.