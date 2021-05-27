Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target Raised to $244.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $234.00 to $244.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RETA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.22.

RETA stock opened at $126.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.50. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $76.34 and a 12 month high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

