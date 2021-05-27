Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Globus Medical (GMED)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED):

5/11/2021 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $74.00 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $79.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $74.00 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $79.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $72.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/5/2021 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $77.00 to $81.00.

5/5/2021 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $77.00 to $81.00.

4/23/2021 – Globus Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Globus Medical’s robust top-line growth and improvements in U.S. revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020, led by the U.S. spine and Enabling Technologies arms, look encouraging. Competitive recruiting and onboarding, product launches, and implant pull-through from robotics continued to be strong growth contributors. Adjusted operating margin expansion bodes well. A strong solvency position is a plus. The company’s fourth quarter earnings were better-than-expected amid pandemic-led challenges. Over the past six months, shares of Globus Medical have outperformed its industry. Yet, lower-than-expected revenues in the quarter are concerning. International performance was comparatively sluggish, due to mixed performances across all nations. Gross margin contraction was discouraging too. Stiff competition and foreign-exchange impacts persist.”

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.69. 6,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,160. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average is $64.45.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,543 shares of company stock worth $21,171,311. 25.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Globus Medical by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 17.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after acquiring an additional 39,851 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,060,000 after purchasing an additional 212,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 23,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

