Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 614,700 shares, a growth of 802.6% from the April 29th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,355,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

RCRUY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.40. 1,937,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,642. Recruit has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.