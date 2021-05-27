Refereum Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $44,340.00 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a market capitalization of $62.19 million and approximately $44,340.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00081686 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00019978 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.63 or 0.00975659 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,698.11 or 0.09580031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00093269 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

