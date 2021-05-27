Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $64.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on REG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regency Centers from $47.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.46.

NASDAQ REG opened at $63.98 on Monday. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.68%.

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,471,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 70.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 576,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,693,000 after purchasing an additional 238,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

