RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) PT Lowered to $179.00 at Morgan Stanley

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $179.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded up $2.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.38. 320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,358. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $144.03 and a 1-year high of $201.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.46.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,644,000 after buying an additional 398,563 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,151,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,450,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 976,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,466,000 after buying an additional 32,381 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1,241.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,112,000 after buying an additional 878,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 25.8% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 713,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,293,000 after purchasing an additional 146,453 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

