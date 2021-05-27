Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.06% of Renasant worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,306,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,833,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 359,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $43.64 on Thursday. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNST. Truist Financial increased their target price on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Foy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $314,325.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,566 shares of company stock worth $870,918. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

