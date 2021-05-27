Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Trading Down 8%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) fell 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.58 and last traded at $39.58. 369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.02.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.04.

Renault Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RNSDF)

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

