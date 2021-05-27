Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $236.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 365.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 201,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 158,428 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter worth $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 309.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 99,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 215,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic First Bancorp (FRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.