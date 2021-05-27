Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250,375 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $43,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $107.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

