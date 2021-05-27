Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Marlowe (MRL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Marlowe (LON: MRL) recently:

5/27/2021 – Marlowe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 951 ($12.42) price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Marlowe had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Marlowe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock.

Marlowe stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 780 ($10.19). The stock had a trading volume of 27,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,785. The stock has a market cap of £601.57 million and a PE ratio of 2,600.00. Marlowe plc has a 52 week low of GBX 470 ($6.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 810 ($10.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 772.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 660.27.

In related news, insider Charles Skinner sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01), for a total transaction of £2,070,000 ($2,704,468.25).

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

