Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Shares Down 2.8%

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) shares were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 9,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 20,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Resolute Mining in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

