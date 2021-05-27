Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Retail Value from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:RVI opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. Retail Value has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The company has a market cap of $369.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.84.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 48.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Retail Value will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Retail Value news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $256,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $34.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 36.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 82.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 8,615.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

