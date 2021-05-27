Reviewing Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (NASDAQ:DFHT) & Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (NASDAQ:DFHT) and Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.5% of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Healthcare Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions and Healthcare Services Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions N/A N/A -$21.51 million N/A N/A Healthcare Services Group $1.76 billion 1.28 $98.68 million $1.32 22.76

Healthcare Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions and Healthcare Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions 0 0 0 0 N/A Healthcare Services Group 0 5 0 0 2.00

Healthcare Services Group has a consensus target price of $30.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.36%. Given Healthcare Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Healthcare Services Group is more favorable than Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions.

Profitability

This table compares Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions and Healthcare Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Services Group 6.00% 21.85% 13.49%

Summary

Healthcare Services Group beats Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client's facility. The Dietary segment provides food purchasing, meal preparation, and professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers clinical consulting services to facilities. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided its services to approximately 3,000 facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

