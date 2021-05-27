Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Up 729.4% in May

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 729.4% from the April 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
RVLGF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 285,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,315. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. Revival Gold has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.13.
About Revival Gold
