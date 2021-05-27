Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Up 729.4% in May

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 729.4% from the April 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RVLGF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 285,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,315. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. Revival Gold has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.13.

Get Revival Gold alerts:

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.