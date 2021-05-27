Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley Sells 33,136 Shares

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $1,654,480.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 98,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,334.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE RXN opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.20. Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $52.78.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.13 million. Research analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rexnord by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,746,000 after acquiring an additional 93,814 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 59.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,947,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $2,355,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

